Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum China in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Yum China Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum China by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after purchasing an additional 419,989 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Yum China by 2,491.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 150,303 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Yum China by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 968,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,600,000 after acquiring an additional 232,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

