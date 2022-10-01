JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $957.45

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $957.45 and traded as low as $880.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $881.00, with a volume of 4 shares.

JG Boswell Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $923.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $955.17.

JG Boswell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from JG Boswell’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

