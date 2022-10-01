JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut JinkoSolar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.28.

JKS opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,894,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,995,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,736,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

