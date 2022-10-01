John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.97

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 2501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Insider Transactions at John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $41,392.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

