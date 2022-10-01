John Wiley & Sons, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLYB)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

NYSE:WLYB opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.72. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

