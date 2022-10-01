Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,200.00.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $77.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

