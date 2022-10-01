Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,200.00.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $77.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.