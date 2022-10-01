JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($6.63) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHA. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.51) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.94) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.31) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($7.55) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

SHA opened at €4.63 ($4.72) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($17.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.34 and a 200 day moving average of €5.52.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

