JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,290

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $908.57.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WPP opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.9052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in WPP by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 142,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in WPP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 114,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.