JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,840

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on Relx in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.13) price objective on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price objective on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,579.50 ($31.17).

REL stock opened at GBX 2,202 ($26.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,316.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,302.59. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,634.82 ($31.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £42.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,718.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,296.30%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

