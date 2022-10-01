JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,840

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on Relx in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.13) price objective on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price objective on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,579.50 ($31.17).

Relx Stock Up 0.2 %

REL stock opened at GBX 2,202 ($26.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,316.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,302.59. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,634.82 ($31.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £42.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,718.52.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,296.30%.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.