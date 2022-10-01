Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,568 ($18.95) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 4,240 ($51.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,660 ($20.06) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 1,369.42 ($16.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 1,120 ($13.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,130 ($74.07). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,754.87.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.