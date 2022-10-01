Kadena (KDA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $276.08 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Kadena has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00007165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $276.08 million and $9.53 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 198,047,245 coins. Kadena’s official website is www.kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

