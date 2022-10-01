KARMA Hits Market Cap of $3.32 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. KARMA has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010838 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00144319 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.57 or 0.01795032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00253276 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KARMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

