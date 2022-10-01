Keep3rV1 Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $100.06 or 0.00519258 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $43.66 million and $3.01 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 launched on October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 436,317 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.Contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.”

