KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,578,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.26. 2,366,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,370. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day moving average of $246.43.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

