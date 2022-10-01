KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 36.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Schlumberger by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. 15,329,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,019,503. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

