KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.19. 5,549,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,011. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.19.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

