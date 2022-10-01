KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,145,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $26,827,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 767,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,294,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

