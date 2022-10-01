KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,254 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LOW traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.81. 6,049,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,565. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

