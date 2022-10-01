KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

NYSE MS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,090,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,571. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

