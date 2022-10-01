KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Great Ajax worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 287,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Great Ajax

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $4,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,149. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 130,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,823. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Great Ajax Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

