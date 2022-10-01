KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 16,424 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 13,012.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,156,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

