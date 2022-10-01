KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,840 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 9,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,727,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

