Ki Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Ki has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Ki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. Ki has a market cap of $72.54 million and $11,790.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ki alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ki

Ki was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 1,015,695,596 coins and its circulating supply is 404,571,604 coins. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/Ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ki’s official website is foundation.ki/en.

Buying and Selling Ki

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.