Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Evercore ISI

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.17.

NYSE KRC opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,189,000 after buying an additional 368,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

