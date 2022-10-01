Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 291,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $112.54. 2,293,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

