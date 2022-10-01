Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Update

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 15,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.41 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 215,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 164,041 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,337,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 299,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

