Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of Kinaxis stock remained flat at $98.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.00. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KXSCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

