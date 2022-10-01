King DAG (KDAG) Price Reaches $0.0869 on Major Exchanges

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $8,689.00 and approximately $30,825.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About King DAG

King DAG’s genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io.

Buying and Selling King DAG

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

