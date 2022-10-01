KingMoney Price Hits $12.24 on Top Exchanges (KIM)

KingMoney (KIM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. KingMoney has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KingMoney coin can now be bought for about $12.24 or 0.00063366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KingMoney has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KingMoney Coin Profile

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. The official website for KingMoney is kingmoney.io. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney.

Buying and Selling KingMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

