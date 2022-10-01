Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.50

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 132308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Kion Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

