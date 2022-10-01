KnoxFS (New) (KFX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,376.00

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular exchanges. KnoxFS (New) has a total market cap of $105,774.22 and $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003623 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010937 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading
