Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 962,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,322.0 days.

Kobe Steel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KBSTF remained flat at $4.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and Oceania. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot rolled, cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

