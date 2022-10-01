Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 962,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,322.0 days.
Kobe Steel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KBSTF remained flat at $4.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
About Kobe Steel
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kobe Steel (KBSTF)
