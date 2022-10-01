Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 531.0 days.

Konecranes Price Performance

Shares of KNCRF stock remained flat at $22.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 237. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $34.55.

About Konecranes

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

