KPCB DGF Associates LLC Makes New $853,000 Investment in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 242,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Skillsoft comprises about 0.9% of KPCB DGF Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KPCB DGF Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Skillsoft at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Skillsoft by 222.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Skillsoft Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Skillsoft

SKIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.