Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNUT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
DNUT opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.36.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -466.67%.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
