Kryll Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.88 Million (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001874 BTC on exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $233,121.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010827 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform.”

