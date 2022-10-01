Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,652,000 after buying an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $204.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $204.59 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

