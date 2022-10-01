Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF) Shares Up 3.5%

Labrador Gold Corp. (OTC:NKOSF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.20 and last traded at 0.20. 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 92,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Labrador Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock.

Labrador Gold Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.26.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Americas. The company owns a 100% interest in the Borden Lake property that covers an area of 1,598-hectares located in Chapleau, Ontario. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Ashuanipi property consisting of 1,564 Claims in 10 claim blocks covering an area of approximately 391 square kilometers located in Labrador, Quebec; the Kingsway property consisting of 264 claims in 3 licenses covering approximately 77 square kilometers located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Hopedale property that comprises 998 claims in 5 licenses covering 249 square kilometers.

