Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $255.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 2.40. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several brokerages recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lands’ End by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lands’ End by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.