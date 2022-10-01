Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) is Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s 10th Largest Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Landstar System accounts for about 2.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.72% of Landstar System worth $38,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LSTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.56. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

