Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 980.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 461,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

Insider Activity

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $924,582.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,547,134 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.