Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Citigroup

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $162.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. Lear has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 163.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,547,134 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.