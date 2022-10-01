Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $90.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.92.

NYSE LEN opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

