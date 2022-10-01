Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,642,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lifeist Wellness Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of NXTTF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Lifeist Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

About Lifeist Wellness

Lifeist Wellness Inc operates as a wellness company in the United States and Canada. The company operates CannMart.com, an online marketplace for hemp-derived CBD and accessories; and Findify, an artificial intelligence powered technology platform that offers personalized search, recommendations, and advanced data analytics for B2B ecommerce customers, as well as a butane hash oil extraction facility.

