LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
