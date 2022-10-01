Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

LGND has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.00.

LGND opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.20, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 130.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

