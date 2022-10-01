Lightning 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,552.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Lightning has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.87 or 0.99944055 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064667 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

