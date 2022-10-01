LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,062.00

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. LikeCoin has a market cap of $3.52 million and $5,062.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,154,854,470 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

