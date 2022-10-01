Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires 28,019 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 527.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.27. 1,704,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.01 and a 12-month high of $100.27.

