Lincoln Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,892,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,259. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

